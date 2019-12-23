Analysis on North America's Limestone Market, 2019-2024: Breakdown by Type, Size, End-use & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Limestone Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America limestone market reached a volume of 1,065 Million Tons in 2018.



This latest report provides a deep insight into North America limestone market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The industry in this region comprises of products such as crushed limestone, calcined limestone (PCC) and ground limestone (GCC). These products are used widely across various industries such as construction, iron and steel manufacturing, waste-water treatment, chemical manufacturing, paper and pulp, agriculture and others.



The limestone industry in North America has been primarily driven by the growth in the construction activities in the residential and commercial building sectors, transportation and other infrastructural developments. In addition, strong growth of the economy, increasing population, their rising disposable incomes and high standard of living have further increased the demand for limestone in its other industrial applications.



The federal government in Canada has recently proposed the use of ground limestone as a coloring agent in food applications, and the government in the US has allotted US$ 1 Trillion in 2018 financial budget for infrastructural development in the country. Such initiatives are expected to propel the growth of the limestone industry in the coming years.



