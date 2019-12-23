Poultry Vaccines Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Avian Influenza is Expected to Lead the Market
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Vaccines Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for poultry vaccines is majorly driven by the growing poultry headcount and increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases in poultry.
Furthermore, growing consumption of meat globally, initiatives are taken by the government, growing demand for poultry-related food products, latest technologies for manufacturing new vaccines and the increasing poultry healthcare expenditure are the factors that are fueling the growth of the global poultry vaccines market.
Scope of the Report
Vaccines help to prevent any particular disease by boosting the bird's immune system to produce antibodies, which in turn, fight against organisms, especially Salmonella, E. coli, and Mycoplasma gallisepticum (MG), and diseases like Marek's disease, infectious bronchitis (IB), avian rhinotracheitis (ART), Newcastle disease, and infectious bursal disease (Gumboro disease).
Key Market Trends
Avian influenza is Expected to Lead the Market
Avian influenza is a viral disease which is found across all the countries in the world and occurs in birds. The severity of the disease can vary from mild to severe. Avian influenza is transmitted to human beings by direct contact. Disease outbreaks have been reported in countries, such as the United States, Asia, and Europe. The vaccines are approved only if they pass the standards set by the World Organization for Animal Health.
The vaccine for the avian influenza is given to imbibe the protection against hemagglutinin (HA) protein. The CDC has given statistics on the spread of avian influenza in the United States. The stats indicate that HPAI H5 viruses were reported in around 21 states in the United States during 2014-2015. Furthermore, the CDC has reported that the mortality for this disease is around 90%-100%. This shows that the disease is associated with a high risk. Hence, the regulatory bodies are now accelerating the process of approval for various vaccines related to veterinary health.
North America is expected to dominate over the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the factors, such as the increase in consumption of poultry-derived products, growing consumer awareness regarding food safety, and increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases associated with poultry. According to the data published by the US department of agriculture (USDA), the per capita consumption of poultry products in 2016 was 107.6 pounds and was increased to 108.6 pounds in 2017.
Furthermore, there is an increase in the production of eggs and hen, in shell in the region, as per the statistics published by the UNFAO. In 2015, the country produced 14,639,012 ton of eggs, hen, in shell, which was increased to 14,490,724 ton in 2016. Veterinary Vaccines in the United States is regulated by the Center for Veterinary Biologics (CVB) in the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).
The CVB grants establishment and product license to animal health companies, to manufacture and sell veterinary biologics. In North America advancements in vaccines development include the development of live vector vaccines, non-replicating recombinant antigen vaccines, nucleic acid-mediated vaccines, and live-gene-deleted vaccines.
Competitive Landscape
The market players in the poultry vaccines market are involving in various growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions in order to enhance the market presence.
Key players in the market are Merial, AniCon Labor GmbH, Animal Science Products, Inc., Bio-Vet, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, Elanco, Intervac (Pvt) Ltd, Merck & Co., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Seppic, Venkys, and Zoetis Inc.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidences of Poultry Diseases
- Widened Focus on Food Safety
- Increasing Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases
Market Restraints
- Use of Counterfeit Medicine
- Increasing Costs of Animal Testing and Veterinary Services
Porter's Five Force Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AniCon Labor GmbH
- Animal Science Products Inc.
- Biovac
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS, S.A.
- Ceva Animal Health
- Elanco
- Intervac (Pvt) Ltd
- Merck Animal Health
- Merial
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation
- Zoetis Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s32ing
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.