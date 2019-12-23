Direct flights to St Helena Island from Cape Town

If you have always dreamt to visit St Helena Island in the South Atlantic Ocean, a direct flight from Cape Town is open from December 3 to February 25 (2020).

More flights are also available from Johannesburg all year round. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the stunning landscapes of the island and learn more about its special history, linked to France through Napoleon’s exile.

More information here



