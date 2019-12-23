AAON Named an Oklahoma “W” Company

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON ) a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that it has been recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as an Oklahoma “W” Company for having 20% or more company board seats held by women. AAON’s 8-member board of directors includes 2 women, or 25%.



2020 Women on Boards is a non-profit campaign committed to increasing the percentage of women on U.S. company boards to 20% or greater by the year 2020. According to 2020 Women on Boards, just over a third of the Oklahoma-based companies on the Russell 3000 list are at 20% or greater women directors. Numerous independent research studies have shown that public corporations with women on their company boards out-perform boards with men only, as measured by profitability, productivity and workforce engagement. Having women on company boards is a step toward gaining, regaining or maintaining a positive workplace for women. When women directors serve on company boards, women employees look up to them as role models, reinforcing that the company values and recognizes the contributions of women at all levels.

“A diverse and inclusive workplace is integral to our business strategy and critical to our continued success. From our leadership team to our team members working on the manufacturing floor, we are committed to hiring, retaining and promoting a diverse workforce while advancing a culture of inclusion in in which each team member is valued for their ideas, identities, experiences and talents,” said Gary Fields, President and Director of AAON.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

