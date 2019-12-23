5G Global Market Size Growing rapidly over 56.39% CAGR to reach US$ 23.95 Bn by 2025

“5G Industry”report provides clear picture of Market Scenario which includes estimated future size, technological advancement,economical and governing factors.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 5G Market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for 5G infrastructure consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers.

Also, there are many stakeholders in the 5G ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end development of 5G technology and ensuring that the best service is made available for the users by the first half of 2020. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between chipset manufacturers, equipment vendors, network operators and Government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surges in the market for 5G over the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the 5G market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 5G market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 5G market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

• Ericsson

• Huawei Technologies

• Verizon Communications

• Nokia Networks

• Telefonica S.A.

• T-Mobile USA

• Cisco Systems

• AT&T

• Qualcomm

• Orange S.A

The "Global 5G Market Analysis to 2025" is a specialized and in-depth study of the 5G industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global 5G market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global 5G market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global 5G Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.56 Bn in 2020 to US$ 23.95 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 56.39% between 2020 and 2025.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting 5G market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global 5G Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 5G market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall 5G market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the 5G Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the 5G Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of 5G Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global 5G Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

