Glyphosate Market is Likely to Boom with Robust Growth Rate 2.3% in the Projected Period 2019-2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report was recently published by QYR Consulting titled, “Global Glyphosate Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025,” on Glyphosate which is majorly used in agriculture, lawns, gardens and railway track as a herbicide. Companies such as BASF SE are keen to introduce new Glyphosate based-products to control weed, grasses, and broadleaf to save crops. According to this report the worldwide Glyphosate market was valued at US$ 4.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4.9 Bn by 2025. The worldwide Glyphosate market is estimated to register a sluggish CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2025.Segmental AnalysisLargescale Usage in Commercial Agriculture is Likely to Fuel the Growth of the Crop Type SegmentThe crop type segment is divided into Oilseeds and Pulses, Cereals and Grains, Commercial crops, Vegetables and Fruits, Plantation Crops, and Other crop types. Commercial agriculture widely uses Glyphosate in rice, maize, and wheat cultivation to kill grasses and board-leaf plants, which may harm the crop-yield. It is used to stop crop wastage as a preventive measure for saving crops. This is likely contributing to the growth of the crop type segment. The application segment is bifurcated into Zero Tillage Application, Herbicide Tolerant crop application, non-agricultural application, and Perennial Crop Application.Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8221 Regional AnalysisNeed to Curb Crop Wastage in the Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Propel the Growth of the MarketThe Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness growth due to largescale agriculture activities and the increasing need to maximize food production. Concerns regarding huge amount of crop wastage and growing awareness for implementing preventive measures to save crop yield is expected to foster the growth of the market.High demand for products to wipe out undesirable plants and weds from crops and increased focus on crop-protection in the region of North America is likely to positively impact the growth of the market.Key PlayersNew Product Development: A Major Emphasis of the Key PlayersSome of the key players operating in the market are UPL Limited, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Company Ltd., Bayer Cropscience AG, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm Limited, American Vanguard Corporation, Excel Crop Care Limited, King Quenson Industry Group, and Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Company.Market DynamicsAgricultural and Non-Agricultural Usage is Likely to Foster the Growth of Global Glyphosate MarketGrowing need to increase food production coupled with saving crops and plants from unwanted weed and grass and to prevent harm to crop yield has resulted in largescale usage of herbicides. Glyphosate is majorly used as an herbicide in the agriculture and horticulture industries. It is also widely used in the non-agricultural industry such as the defense and chemical industry. This is likely to boost the growth of the market.For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8221



