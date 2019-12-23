Rising Popularity of Soda Consumption at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2019 to 2025 to Boost the Soda Fountain Machines Market

Soda Fountain Machines Market Report

In report covers both sales and revenue and studies the segments pertaining to application, products, services, and regions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research has recently added a report titled, “Global Soda Fountain Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, according to the report, the global soda fountain machines market was worth US$997.7 mn during 2018 and is expected to reach US$1557.4 mn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/880053/global-soda-fountain-machines-market Ability to Serve Cold Carbonated Drink to Boost the Global MarketSoda fountain machine dispenses carbonated soft drinks, generally known as fountain drinks. They are found in various places such as convenience store, concession stands, and restaurants. Increasing spending capacity of the millennials is the primary reason for growing demand of soda fountain machines. These are predominantly used at eating counters, inside drugstores, pharmacies, ice cream parlours, dime stores, candy stores, train stations, and milk bars.They are usually set up at social places where neighbouring people meet each other. Over the years, the evolution of soda fountain machines has transformed the market with introduction of a variety of machines at theatres, shopping malls, and airports. The growing popularity of soda consumption amongst the youth, mushrooming pubs, and entertainment places are expected to boost the consumption in the coming years, generating a significant demand for the machines.Easy Installation of Push Button Soda Fountain Machine to Boost its MarketPush button soda fountain machine is likely to lead the market as they are easy to set up and use. They are substantially used in commercial places but people are also setting them up at homes to enjoy soda drinks at home. Different soda fountains come with different cooling methods thus, boosting the market.North America Likely to Lead the Global Market Due to High Rate of Soda ConsumptionNorth America is the largest soda consuming region in the world. Around 50% of the population drinks soda every day. Therefore, the soda fountain machines market will flourish in the region the most. Manufacturers source parts of soda machines from countries like China and India due to cheap labour cost.Cornelius Launches New Variety of Valves to Compete in the MarketCornelius has recently launched a 3-in-1 prism that can dispense 3 syrup brands and water from each valve. These valves can be installed in current equipment and in lesser time.The key player operating in the global soda fountain machine are Lancer, Cornelius, Manitowoc, Zikool, Himalay Soda Fountain, Planet Soda Machine, Cool Star, Softy and Soda, Real Beverage, and Soda Parts.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hour: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/02854ea828c195325d367ae2d62f9eed, 0,1,Global-Soda-Fountain-Machines-Market-Insights-Forecast-to



