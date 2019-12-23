Global Infant Formula Powder Filling Machine Market will reach US$46 mn by 2025 Due to Rising Food Hygiene Standards

Infant Formula Powder Filling Machine Market

In report covers both sales and revenue and studies the segments pertaining to application, products, services, and regions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research recently published a report titled, “Global Infant Formula Powder Filling Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”. In 2018 the global infant formula powder filling machine market size was US$41 mn and will reach US$46 mn by 2025, rising at CAGR of 2.16% during the forecast period.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1342758/global-infant-formula-powder-filling-machine-market Companies to Opt for Powder Filling Machine as they Improve HygieneThe demand for infant formula powder filling machine is rising as companies are shifting towards machines to reduce the human cross contamination by focussing on hygiene, and reducing cost and time. These machines are semi or fully automatic and they can put layer of empty can for unscrambling, automatic feed, clean and sterilizer inner can, fill powder according to the weight, fill vacuum and nitrogen before sealing the can, label codes, and others. Additionally, they are fabricated to match food hygiene standard.Fully Automatic Filling Machine Segment to Lead Global MarketFully automatic filling machine segment will experience amplified demand as the manufacturers are increasingly opting for machines to reduce human involvement. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for packaged food contamination and rising food hygiene standard.North America to Register a Significant Growth in Global MarketNorth America will register a significant growth in the market owing to the stringent food hygiene standards, higher adoption rate of new technologies, and presence of major manufacturers in the region.Manufacturers to Focus on Increasing Machine SustainabilityGEA is moving towards sustainability by increasing their emphasis on food packaging. According to them the packaging systems not only need to be safe, flexible, and efficient but also conserve energy and resources. At the Biedenkopf plant (Germany) in November, the company demonstrated its solutions for this segment by presenting PowerPak PLUS thermoforming machine, compatible GEA DualSlicer, with premium cut quality, low give-away and high yield. FoodTray, which is another machine, will revolve around reduction of film consumption and recycling subsequently. These system solutions are sustainable for food packaging and combines corrugated paperboard and plastic film to create a consumer-friendly packaging system for fresh foodstuffs.The manufacturers covered in this report includes GEA, Starlight, Optima, PLF, Jorgensen, All-Fill, Van Mourik, Premier Tech, Grabher Indosa, Nalbach Engineering, Swiss Can Machinery, Spee Dee, Shanghai Dahe Pack, Shanghai Dingjiang, Zhenzhou Aute, and others.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/90f66340c9be8b10bab99091e0dea539, 0,1,Global-Infant-Formula-Powder-Filling-Machine-Market-Insights-Forecast-to



