Digital English Language Learning Market to 2027 - Mondly, Duolingo, Babbel, Busuu, Rosetta stone, Sanako, VipkidI, Voxy

Digital English Language Learning Market was valued at US$ 3,247.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 15.2% to account for US$ 11,445.6 Mn by 2027.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing adoption of digital education system and increasing population of immigrants for higher education is significantly driving the global digital English language learning market

The digital English language learning is witnessing a huge adoption in APAC region during the forecast period. Various service providers operating in the market are focused on offering digital English language learning with advanced features and competitive price. Further, the increasing adoption of cloud technology is enabling service providers to offer cloud-based services to their customers. Digital English language learning market is witnessing multiple partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among the players for the development of advanced offerings.

Company Profiles

BABBEL

BUSUU LTD

CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS

CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II, INC

DUOLINGO

EF EDUCATION FIRST

ELSA, CORP

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT

MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION, INC.

MONDLY

Factors such as increasing adoption of the digital education system, implementation of advanced level English curriculum in schools, increasing number of immigrants for higher education are the key factors driving the global Digital English Language Learning market. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the Digital English Language Learning market in the coming years.

An increasing trend among the Asia Pacific students to enroll themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education is driving the global digital English language market. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries especially India and China enroll themselves for Tests such as English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC). The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS) are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level. Pertaining to the fact that, these examinations and the universities and schools which accept these examinations qualified students, require proper English speaking and writing skills.

This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes and is creating a potential demand for digital English language learning. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various English Language Training (ELT) institutions across the countries, which in turn has catalyzed the different methods of English learning techniques and are driving the market of digital English language learning. Owing to the fact that, various schools, colleges and universities in India and China have adopted the digital English language learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing. Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has impacted positively on the growth of digital English language learning market in recent years.

