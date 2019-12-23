Neurointerventional Devices Market Anticipated to reach US$ 4,524.34 Mn in 2027 - Penumbra, Rapid Medical, InspireMD

Exhibit: Lucrative Regional Neurointerventional Devices Markets

The global neurointerventional devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,524.34 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,323.02 Mn in 2018.

PUNE, INDIA, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides trends prevailing in the global neurointerventional devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for neurointerventional devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as a rise in the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the progressive aging population is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Insights

Rising Prevalence of the Cerebral Aneurysm

Diseases or the disorders of the brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them are termed as neurological diseases. More than 600 conditions of the nervous system, such as epilepsy, brain tumors, stroke, and Parkinson's disease, are found among the population across the globe. In recent years, the prevalence of neurological disorders has increased significantly.

A cerebral aneurysm is referred to as bulging, weakened area present in the wall of an artery in the brain, which results in an abnormal widening, ballooning, or bleb. Because there is a vulnerable spot in the aneurysm wall, there is a risk for rupture (bursting) of the aneurysm. The most commonly observed type of cerebral aneurysm is known as saccular, or berry, aneurysm, which occurs in almost 90 percent of cerebral aneurysms. This type of aneurysm looks similar to a "berry" having a narrow stem. More than one aneurysm may be present.

The prevalence of cerebral aneurysms has increased tremendously across the globe. Nearly 30,000 people residing in the United States suffer from brain aneurysm rupture each year. A brain aneurysm ruptures every 18 minutes. The annual rate of aneurysm rupture in the United States is found to be around 8 – 10 per 100,000 people. Thus, owing to the growing prevalence of cerebral aneurysms it is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Progressive Aging Population

The growth of the aging population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. The number of the geriatric population has been rising at a substantial pace worldwide. As per the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised 13 percent of the global population. The geriatric population is expected to grow at a rate of 3% every year.

At present, Europe and Asia Pacific regions have the highest population aged 60 years and above. The number of an aging population in the world is projected to reach around 1.4 billion in 2030, and it will reach approximately 2.1 billion in 2050 and is expected to reach up to 3.1 billion in 2100. Aging has been linked with various chronic diseases due to problems related to it. Neurological disorders are most commonly observed in older adults, affecting between 5% and 55% of people aged 55 years and above.

They are associated with a high risk for adverse health outcomes, such as mortality, disability, institutionalization, and hospitalization. Mental, as well as neurological disorders observed among the older adults, account for almost 6.6% of the total disability (DALYs) in this age group. Around 15% of adults 60 years and above suffer from some form of mental disorder. The most common neurological complications observed in the geriatric population are dementia and depression, which affect approximately 5% and 7% of the world’s older people, respectively. Hence, owing to the growing geriatric population and the rise in associated neurological disorders, the market for neurointerventional devices is anticipated to witness significant growth.

