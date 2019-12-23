Profiles & Key Metrics of 75 Medical Science Liaison (MSL) Teams, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Science Liaison Teams: Profiles and Key Metrics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This executive slide deck presents profiles of 75 Medical Science Liaison (MSL) teams.

MSL team metrics are organized in 5 regions with profile details for teams located in 26 countries (Africa-8, Asia-Pacific-14, Europe-32, North America-11 and South America-10).

The data outlines the therapeutic area, number of MSLs on the team, number of thought leaders targeted, the size of the supporting sales team, the number of products supported (marketed and investigational) and if the team is expected to grow, stay stable or decrease in number.

The collection of metrics and benchmarks presented in this document were extracted from medical affairs and thought leader engagement research. The report findings are based on exchanges with 149 globally based executives and MSLs representing 121 companies located in 26 countries.

Region 1 - Africa

Key regional metrics

Average team size

Ratio of KOL per MSL

Ratio of Sales Reps per MSL

MSL team profiles by country: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa

Region 2 - Asia-Pacific

Key regional metrics

Average team size

Ratio of KOL per MSL

Ratio of Sales Reps per MSL

MSL team profiles by country: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

Region 3 - Europe

Key regional metrics

Average team size

Ratio of KOL per MSL

Ratio of Sales Reps per MSL

MSL team profiles by country: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom

Region 4 - North America

Key regional metrics

Average team size

Ratio of KOL per MSL

Ratio of Sales Reps per MSL

MSL team profiles by country: Canada, United States

Region 5 - South America

Key regional metrics

Average team size

Ratio of KOL per MSL

Ratio of Sales Reps per MSL

MSL team profiles by country: Brazil, Colombia, Mexico

