Profiles & Key Metrics of 75 Medical Science Liaison (MSL) Teams, 2019
This executive slide deck presents profiles of 75 Medical Science Liaison (MSL) teams.
MSL team metrics are organized in 5 regions with profile details for teams located in 26 countries (Africa-8, Asia-Pacific-14, Europe-32, North America-11 and South America-10).
The data outlines the therapeutic area, number of MSLs on the team, number of thought leaders targeted, the size of the supporting sales team, the number of products supported (marketed and investigational) and if the team is expected to grow, stay stable or decrease in number.
The collection of metrics and benchmarks presented in this document were extracted from medical affairs and thought leader engagement research. The report findings are based on exchanges with 149 globally based executives and MSLs representing 121 companies located in 26 countries.
Key Topics Covered
Region 1 - Africa
Key regional metrics
- Average team size
- Ratio of KOL per MSL
- Ratio of Sales Reps per MSL
MSL team profiles by country: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa
Region 2 - Asia-Pacific
Key regional metrics
- Average team size
- Ratio of KOL per MSL
- Ratio of Sales Reps per MSL
MSL team profiles by country: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
Region 3 - Europe
Key regional metrics
- Average team size
- Ratio of KOL per MSL
- Ratio of Sales Reps per MSL
MSL team profiles by country: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom
Region 4 - North America
Key regional metrics
Average team size
- Ratio of KOL per MSL
- Ratio of Sales Reps per MSL
MSL team profiles by country: Canada, United States
Region 5 - South America
Key regional metrics
- Average team size
- Ratio of KOL per MSL
- Ratio of Sales Reps per MSL
MSL team profiles by country: Brazil, Colombia, Mexico
