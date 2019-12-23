Global Thermal Spray Equipment Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024: Major Players are Oerlikon, Praxair S.T. Technology, Saint-Gobain, and Donaldson Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Spray Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thermal spray equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period of 2019 - 2024



The major factors driving the market studied include expanding automotive manufacturing sector in Asia-Pacific region and the rising popularity of thermal spray ceramic coatings. Emergence of hard trivalent chrome coatings is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

Aerospace industry is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Replacement of hard chrome coatings is likely to act as opportunities in the future.

Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry

Thermal sprays equipment are largely employed for several purposes in jet engines components, such as crankshafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, and so on.

In addition to these, they are also applied in the coating of landing gear, in order to withstand the forces during landing and take-off.

Thermal spray coatings systems are used for coating purposes in rocket combustion chambers, compressor air seals, and high-pressure nozzles, respectively.

Coatings of chromium cobalt, aluminum oxide, and chromium carbide are employed in turbine air seals, fuel nozzles, and turbine vanes, respectively.

Boeing led the aerospace industry in adapting and implementing the use of thermal spray equipment as an alternative for hard chromium plating on numerous structural components.

All in all, there is a promising growth for the demand of thermal spray equipment in the aerospace industry, over the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

The thermal spray equipment market in China is experiencing healthy growth, mirroring the manufacturing section of aerospace and automotive industry of the country.

China is one of the largest producers of steel, and steel mills use thermal spray coatings for protection. In the steel industry, mainly coatings of processing rolls by HVOF, spray fusing, plasma spraying, and plasma-transferred arc overlaying welding are used.

The Chinese aerospace policy represents one of the most comprehensive attempts to enter the top levels of aerospace development and production. China is expected to be the world's largest singlecountry market for civil aircraft sales in the next 20 years.

According to the International Trade Administration, Boeing estimates that China will need to add more than 6,000 planes to its commercial fleet to meet the traffic demand.

China has the second largest domestic aviation market in the world. It also has the world's fastest growing domestic aviation industry, with passenger traffic increasing at the rate of 6.6% per year.

Therefore, the demand for thermal spray equipment is expected to increase significantly in the country in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape



The global thermal spray equipment market is fragmented in nature. The major players of the market studied include, Oerlikon, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Saint-Gobain, and Donaldson Company Inc. amongst others.



MARKET DYNAMICS



Drivers



Expanding Automotive Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific Region

Rising Popularity of Thermal Spray Ceramic Coatings

Restraints



Emergence of Hard Trivalent Chrome Coatings

Industry Value-Chain Analysis



Porters 5 Force Analysis



Technological Snapshot



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



Replacement of Hard Chrome Coatings

Companies Mentioned



Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Artec S.p.A

Arzell Inc.

ASB Industries Inc.

Bay State Surface Technologies Inc. (Aimtek)

Camfil Air Pollution Control

Castolin Eutectic

Donaldson Company Inc.

Flame Spray Technologies BV

Thermion

GTV Verschleibschutz GmbH

HAI Inc.

Imperial Systems Inc.

Kennametal Inc.

The Linde Group

Supersonic Spray Technologies (CenterLine)

Metallisation Ltd.

Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd

Oerlikon

Plasma Powders & Systems Inc.

Powder Feed Dynamics, Inc.

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

Progressive Surface

Saint-Gobain S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nb1cyv





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.