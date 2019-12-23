Data Catalog Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by $815.9 Million
The Data Catalog market worldwide is projected to grow by US$815.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 22.9%
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$716.9 Million by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$37.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$50 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$136.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Alation Inc.
- Alteryx, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Collibra NV
- Datawatch Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Informatica LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Tamr
- TIBCO Software, Inc.
- Waterline Data, Inc.
- Zaloni, Inc.
