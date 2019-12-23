Data Center Accelerator Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by $38.9 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Accelerator - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Accelerator market worldwide is projected to grow by US$38.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 47.1%



GPU, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 45.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.4 Billion by the year 2025, GPU will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 52.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, GPU will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 45% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

algolux

Alphabet International GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Leap Motion, Inc.

Lenovo

Mad Street Den Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

