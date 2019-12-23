eQuest Expands its Interactive Media Group into Europe to Further Support its Job Distribution Customers in EMEA

Appoints Former TMP and Aktor Executive David Haessig to Lead European Expansion

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Job distribution giant eQuest today announced it has opened a new location in France to further its growth in the EMEA Human Capital Management category. The European expansion builds upon a 60 percent increase in its EMEA client growth year-over-year.



“Europe is the 2nd fastest growing market in our sector and we are excited to bring additional interactive services as well as on-the-ground support to our client base located there,” says Robert Jaworski, Vice President of Alliances for eQuest. “Whether our customers are in Europe or the United States, today’s companies must prove a measured return in its job advertising spend. Our team of highly skilled professionals along with differentiated technology, gives us the ability to provide proven, advertising services for our clients that set us apart from the competition.”

eQuest presently serves the majority of the Fortune 1000, and distributes millions of jobs for its customers in over 183 countries and territories.

To lead the EMEA expansion, eQuest has hired David Haessig for the newly-created role of Managing Director, where he will launch the French office effective immediately. Haessig will be charged to provide advertising services to existing eQuest customers located in Europe, as well as increase growth by offering a more concierge service model already so popular with its US customers.

Haessig has more than 15 years of digital and e-commerce marketing experience, David has led sales teams across display advertising agencies, including leading sales and partnerships at TMP Worldwide. David joins eQuest from Eolia Software, where he served as the Director of International Sales.

“For me, what is most exciting is being a part of eQuest’s long standing record of proven services over the last 25 years," said Haessig. “One-to-one marketing across the various array of online advertising destinations, with the help of our delivery and data metrics operations, presents a new opportunity. As an industry we’re at a key inflection point where recruiters have become frustrated with legacy ad serving platforms and traditional measurement. Clients demand more creative personalization, financial accountability and quite simply, results.”

