Global Anesthetics Market Driver And Restraints Research Report

The global anesthetics market was valued at about $9.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $9.13 billion at a CAGR of -0.5% through 2022. The increase in the number of surgeries is one of the major drivers of the anesthetics market due to the applications of anesthetic drugs during surgical procedures. This rise is mainly due to increasing incidents of injuries and accidents that require surgeries.

The anesthetics market consists of sales of drugs that cause a relaxing sensation to calm patients during surgery and remove the sensation of pain. These drugs are used to give a sense of calm to patients through muscle relaxation which also causes amnesia. The anesthetics market is divided into general anesthetics, regional anesthetics and local anesthetics.

The global anesthetics market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - the anesthetics market is segmented by type into general anesthetics, local anesthetics

By Geography - The global anesthetics is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America was the largest region in the anesthetics market in 2017, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The anesthetics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Trends In The Anesthetics Market

Increasing consolidation in the form of acquisitions is an emerging trend in the anesthetics market. This is mainly due to high level of R&D and intellectual property (IP) investment needed to establish companies that manufacture anesthetic drugs. In this regard, mergers and acquisitions are considered as time and cost-effective methods

Major players in the anesthetics market include Baxter, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

