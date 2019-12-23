Chris Buys Houses Buys Houses In Any Condition

Chris Buys Houses is Houston-based real estate company that exists to make sure your house nightmares have an end. You can reach them at (281) 979-5994.

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Buys Houses today announced that they have a new streamlined process for people wishing to sell their houses fast in Texas. It’s literally as easy as 1-2-3; “We buy houses, Houston just has to sell,” proclaims their website.For any clients who may be going through really tough home situations, from messy probate disputes to long, drawn-out divorces or any familial squabbles over inherited property, Chris Buys Houses has proposed a simple solution: Cash. Chris Buys Houses will give any currently unhappy homeowner a fair price and a full cash payment which they can then use to start the life they want — instead of continuing on in the one they feel trapped in.When unhappy clients have cried “Sell my house fast,” Houston-based real estate company Chris Buys Houses has stepped in to make their story a success story. Even Forbes Magazine has stepped in to provide a testimonial, noting that ‘investors are willing to pay cash for a home’—and if a client needs that cash fast, Chris Buys Houses is only too happy to step in.From earliest contact through to that final closing day, Chris Buys Houses prides itself on providing exceptional customer support. They want unhappy homeowners to know that someone’s on their side, and that Chris Buys Houses will ensure that they are happy with the deal that they receive.Clients can start on their real estate solution anytime by calling Chris Buys Houses or filling out their handy online form. Then, an expert from the Chris Buys Houses team will reach out and schedule a meeting at the property or request pictures. After that, the client can choose the closing date of their choice, and a full, competitive cash offer will be given on the spot. A true win-win, every time.Chris Buys Houses is Houston-based real estate company that exists to make sure your house nightmares have an end. You can reach them at (281) 979-5994.Chris LoweChris Buys Houses5306 Brookway Willow Dr Spring, TX 77379(281) 979-5994



