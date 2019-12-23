Central Florida Home Buying Company Helps Stop Foreclosure

My Florida Home Buyers is a real estate firm that wants to help the people who need it most. Based in Orlando, they can be reached at (352) 519-4512.

LAKE COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Florida Home Buyers today announced the ironclad guarantees that they are proud to offer—the guarantees which unbelievably set them apart from the rest of the home-buying game. Not only are they offering a fantastic deal to people who need to sell their homes quickly and doing their part to stop foreclosure, Orlando homeowners were stunned to hear that My Florida Home Buyers was backing up their service with a guarantee.“Guaranteed closing,” their website says. “Guaranteed—or we’ll pay you $1,000.” Their track record of success instills additional confidence into those hearing these lofty claims: happy customers report wishing that they spoke with My Florida Home Buyers first, and noted that they were now resting happy with fair deals. Reporting fast turnarounds and easy processes, the previous customers said that they were happy with the service they received.The process is simple: Currently unhappy homebuyers can choose a closing date, and they get cash. Even those who live in houses considered by less creative real estate firms to be ‘unbuyable’ such as triplexes, quadplexes, ugly homes, mobile homes, and vacant land can get in on the deal. After all, their motto is simple: “We Buy Houses.” Orlando has only to sell them!Anyone who lives in Orlando, can reach out to My Florida Homebuyers, especially people who are going through probate disputes, facing foreclosures, needing repairs or going through divorces. Even houses with sinkhole and fire damages are homes that My Florida Homebuyers will take off unhappy homeowners’ hands in a flash.With lots of glowing testimonials and now a cash guarantee to make current homeowners feel like they can absolutely trust My Florida Homebuyers with their easy process, it’s truly a no-brainer to call My Florida Homebuyers. They help all current homeowners become people with the cash they need to start a new life.My Florida Home Buyers is a real estate firm that wants to help the people who need it most. Based in Orlando, they can be reached at (352) 519-4512.Matt ButtnerMy Florida Home Buyers31120 Deal Dr Sorrento, Florida 32776(352) 519-4512



