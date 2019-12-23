INFOSYS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Infosys Limited - INFY

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Infosys and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-infy/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 23, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

Infosys and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On October 21, 2019, pre-market, The Economic Times reported that whistleblower complaints had been sent to the Company’s Board and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by an anonymous group of purported employees alleging unethical practices by the Company’s executives to increase short-term revenue and profits. On this news, the price of Infosys’ shares plummeted.

The case is Batwara v. Infosys Limited, et al, 19-cv-5959.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163



