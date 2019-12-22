Army gets over 90 new graduates in Lobito

Lobito, ANGOLA, December 22 - The Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) has 96 new graduates from the Army Military Academy (AMEX) of Lobito, centre-west Benguela Province, that being the third group of specialists since the beginning of the courses, in 2013.,

With the launch of this group, the number of cadets already licensed by the Army Military Academy increases to 348. Courses range from infantry, tanks, telecommunications, ground artillery, air defence, biological and chemical nuclear protection, military engineering, armoured fighting vehicle, weapons and ammunition specialists, administration, military justice and patriotic education.

Speaking at the ceremony of awarding diplomas, the commander of that military higher education institution, Lieutenant-General António José de Sousa Queirós, considered the training programme of good quality, adding that the new officers of the permanent staff will fill the Command Posts of the Army.

He considered the five years of training a long and demanding process, but at the same time a source of pride for the finalists, as they are part of the 3,705 candidates who had been initially registered.

On the other hand, he recalled that, prior to the establishment of military higher education institutions, the country invested enormous resources for training abroad.

“These expenses were a huge burden on the national economy, so with the establishment of these military higher education institutions, much of this training has been carried out in the country, which has inspired the Military Academy to raise the quality of education to meet Army needs”, he said.

