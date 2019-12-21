ASA Insurance Discussed How Drivers Can Practice Safe Driving This Winter

ASA Insurance provides competitive car insurance rates in the Salt Lake City area.

SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the leading providers of auto insurance in Salt Lake City has shared critical information with Utah drivers to help keep them safe on winter roads.

Over the last ten years, approximately 21% of vehicle crashes are related to adverse weather, as well as 16% of fatal crashes. This is according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which also states that of these crashes, about 18% are caused from snow. Another 13% happen as a result of icy pavement. For anyone with car insurance in Salt Lake City, these statistics are naturally concerning.

While many drivers read general tips for traveling during this season, they often don’t know how to be safe on the snow and ice-covered roads. ASA Insurance has provided the following tips to help drivers arrive home safely regardless of the weather.

While the most important piece of advice is to stay at home in bad weather whenever possible, sometimes this isn’t practical.

The next best step is to know about road conditions before a person ventures out. Drivers can check the various roadways through the Utah Department of Transportation website or by contacting the 24-hour automated phone line.

Once aware of the road conditions, drivers should choose the best routes for the trips. They should allow extra time to reach their destination and slow down the speed.

Allow more space between the car in front and your vehicle and put on brakes sooner.

If the car begins to slide, apply the brakes slowly rather than slamming them. Turn the steering wheel in the direction of the slide until you are able to maintain control again. Over-correcting by turning in the opposite direction too quickly can cause the vehicle to continue sliding.

If the vehicle becomes stuck in the snow, it’s important to stay with it. Tie a bright piece of cloth on the antenna or other exterior part to make it easier to see in poor conditions. Keep the exhaust free of snow and ice. Run the vehicle as needed to keep warm, but try to shut it off as often as possible to preserve the fuel until help arrives.

Try to avoid coming to a complete stop if possible. It takes less power to pick up speed from a crawl than from a complete stop. It’s especially important not to stop when driving up a hill or the car may not make it to the top.

Creed Anderson of ASA Insurance shares: “The best thing to do is plan ahead if you must go out. Let others know where you are going and what time to expect you.” That way, if you don’t arrive on time, someone will know to look for you. This is an important tip for anyone but especially for those traveling in remote areas.

It’s also important to make sure you have adequate car insurance coverage in Salt Lake City — expenses can add up quickly on a claim and policyholders don’t want to pay out of pocket because they didn’t carry enough coverage.



