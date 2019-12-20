Le Château Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Château Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CTU), today reported financial results for the third ended October 26, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, the Company's results for the third quarter reflect the impact of the implementation of IFRS 16, as described below under “Adoption of IFRS 16 – Leases".

Sales for the third quarter ended October 26, 2019 amounted to $42.1 million as compared with $45.1 million for the third quarter ended October 27, 2018, a decrease of 6.5%, with 12 fewer stores in operation. Comparable store sales, which include online sales, decreased 4.0% versus the same period a year ago, with comparable regular store sales decreasing 4.0% and comparable outlet store sales decreasing 3.9% (see non-GAAP measures below). Sales continue to be negatively impacted by reduced mall and store traffic.

Net loss for the third quarter ended October 26, 2019 amounted to $6.9 million or $(0.23) per share compared to a net loss of $6.7 million or $(0.22) per share for the same period last year. The net loss for the third quarter of 2019 included a favorable impact of IFRS 16 of $62,000.

Adjusted EBITDA (see non-GAAP measures below) for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to $4.1 million, compared to $(2.1) million for the same period last year, an improvement of $6.2 million. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA includes a favorable impact of IFRS 16 of $7.3 million. Excluding the $7.3 million impact of IFRS 16, the adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $(3.2) million compared with $(2.1) million for same period last year. The decrease of $1.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to the reduction of $4.0 million in gross margin dollars, partially offset by the decrease in selling, distribution and administrative expenses of $2.9 million. The decrease in selling, distribution and administrative expenses resulted primarily from the reduction in store operating expenses, due mainly to store closures, and a reduction in head office infrastructure costs. The decrease of $4.0 million in gross margin dollars was the result of the 6.5% overall sales decline for the third quarter, combined with the decrease in gross margin percentage to 61.6% from 66.3% in 2018. The decline in the gross margin percentage for the third quarter was the result of increased promotional activity, combined with the short-term liquidation process of store merchandise during the closing period for certain stores.

Nine-month Results

Sales for the nine months ended October 26, 2019 amounted to $127.9 million as compared with $139.5 million last year, a decrease of 8.3%, with 12 fewer stores in operation. Comparable store sales, which include online sales, decreased 4.0% versus the same period a year ago, with comparable regular store sales decreasing 4.9% and comparable outlet store sales increasing 3.0%.

Net loss for the nine-month period ended October 26, 2019 amounted to $18.0 million or $(0.60) per share compared to a net loss of $17.7 million or $(0.59) per share the previous year. The net loss for the first nine months of 2019 included a favorable impact of IFRS 16 of $44,000.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended October 26, 2019 amounted to $16.2 million, compared to $(3.9) million for the same period last year, an improvement of $20.1 million. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA includes a favorable impact of IFRS 16 of $22.3 million. Excluding the $22.3 million impact of IFRS 16, the adjusted EBITDA for first the nine months of 2019 was $(6.1) million compared with $(3.9) million for same period last year. The decrease of $2.2 million in adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was primarily attributable to the reduction of $10.9 million in gross margin dollars, partially offset by the decrease in selling, distribution and administrative expenses of $8.7 million. The decrease in selling, distribution and administrative expenses resulted primarily from the reduction in store operating expenses, due mainly to store closures, and a reduction in head office infrastructure costs. The decrease of $10.9 million in gross margin dollars was the result of the 8.3% overall sales decline for the first nine months of 2019, combined with the decrease in gross margin percentage to 63.5% from 65.9% in 2018. The decline in the gross margin percentage for the first nine months of 2019 was the result of increased promotional activity, combined with the short-term liquidation process of store merchandise during the closing period for certain stores.

During the first nine months of 2019, the Company closed eight underperforming stores. As at October 26, 2019, the Company operated 131 stores (including 13 fashion outlet stores) compared to 143 stores (including 24 fashion outlet stores) as at October 27, 2018. The Company is planning to close 2 additional stores in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases

The Company adopted IFRS 16 – Leases, replacing IAS 17 – Leases and related interpretations, using the modified retrospective approach, effective for the annual reporting period beginning on January 27, 2019. As a result, the Company's results for the three and nine-month periods ended October 26, 2019 reflect lease accounting under IFRS 16. Comparative figures for the three and nine-month periods ended October 27, 2018 have not been restated and continue to be reported under IAS 17, Leases. Refer to Note 2 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended October 26, 2019 for additional details on the implementation of IFRS 16.

Profile

Le Château is a Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 131 prime locations across Canada and an e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S. Le Château, committed to research, design and product development, manufactures approximately 30% of the Company’s apparel in its own Canadian production facilities.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to discussing earnings measures in accordance with IFRS, this press release provides adjusted EBITDA as a supplementary earnings measure, which is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, write-off and/or impairment of property and equipment and intangible assets and accretion of First Preferred shares series 1 (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist readers in determining the ability of the Company to generate cash from operations and to cover financial charges. It is also widely used for valuation purposes for public companies in our industry.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of loss for the three and nine-month periods ended October 26, 2019 and October 27, 2018:









For the three months ended (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) October 26, 2019

(Excluding impact

of IFRS 16) (1) IFRS 16 impacts October 26, 2019

(Including impact

of IFRS 16) October 27, 2018 Loss before income taxes $ (6,923 ) $ 62 $ (6,861 ) $ (6,708 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,644 6,046 7,690 2,039 Write-off and impairment of property and equipment 14 (14 ) - 156 Finance costs 2,020 1,237 3,257

1,688 Accretion of First Preferred shares series 1 - - - 702 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,245 ) $ 7,331 $ 4,086 $ (2,123 )







For the nine months ended (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) October 26, 2019

(Excluding impact

of IFRS 16) (1)



IFRS 16 impacts October 26, 2019

(Including impact

of IFRS 16)



October 27, 2018 Loss before income taxes $ (18,047 ) $ 44 $ (18,003 ) $ (17,663 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,478 18,309 23,787 6,553 Write-off and impairment of property and equipment 55 (14 ) 41 272 Finance costs 6,414 3,972 10,386 4,873 Accretion of First Preferred shares series 1 - - - 2,047 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,100 ) $ 22,311 $ 16,211 $ (3,918 )





(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine-month periods ended October 26, 2019 excluding impact of IFRS 16 assumes the Company continued to report under IAS 17, Leases and did not adopt IFRS 16, other than for differences related to testing long-lived assets for impairment and accounting for onerous store leases pursuant to the guidance of IAS 37, Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets, which could have had an impact on the EBITDA and net loss of the Company under accounting standards applicable prior to January 27, 2019. Under IFRS 16, the nature and timing of expenses related to operating leases have changed as the straight-line operating lease expenses have been replaced with a depreciation charge for right-of use assets and interest expense on lease liabilities. Accordingly, IFRS 16 had a favorable impact of approximately $7.3 million and $22.3 million, respectively, on adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine-month periods ended October 26, 2019 as operating leases expenses have been replaced with depreciation and interest expenses, which are not included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

The Company also discloses comparable store sales which are defined as sales generated by stores that have been open for at least one year on a comparable week basis. Online sales are included in comparable store sales.



The following table reconciles comparable store sales to total sales disclosed in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of loss for the three and nine-month periods ended October 26, 2019 and October 27, 2018:

(Unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended (In thousands of Canadian dollars) October 26, 2019 October 27, 2018 October 26, 2019 October 27, 2018 Comparable store sales – Regular stores $ 35,669 $ 37,174 $ 108,055 $ 113,586 Comparable store sales – Outlet stores 4,811 5,006 15,137 14,694 Total comparable store sales 40,480 42,180 123,192 128,280 Non-comparable store sales 1,669 2,919 4,688 11,216 Total sales $ 42,149 $ 45,099 $ 127,880 $ 139,496

The above measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company and/or the environment in which it operates that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and forecasts. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or are beyond the Company's control. A number of factors may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors also include those set forth in other public filings of the Company. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company disavows any intention or obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of any event, circumstance or otherwise except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

The Company’s ability to continue as a going concern for the next twelve months is dependent on its ability to obtain necessary financing either through a renewal of its revolving credit facility and refinancing of its subordinated term loan, or from other financing sources; the availability of credit under its current credit facility; its ability to improve its sales and generate positive cash flow from operations and the continued support of its suppliers and other creditors. Management is currently addressing its financing requirements with its lenders and has begun discussions with other potential sources of financing. There can be no assurance that borrowings will be available to the Company or available on acceptable terms, in an amount sufficient to fund the Company’s needs or that the Company’s suppliers and other creditors will continue their support of the Company (see note 2 of the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements).

Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the ability of the Company to successfully implement its business initiatives and whether such business initiatives will yield the expected benefits; liquidity risks; competitive conditions in the businesses in which the Company participates; changes in consumer spending; general economic conditions and normal business uncertainty; seasonality and weather patterns; changes in the Company's relationship with its suppliers; lease renewals; information technology security and loss of customer data; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; interest rate fluctuations and changes in laws, rules and regulations applicable to the Company. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results.

The Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended October 26, 2019 are available online at www.sedar.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) As at

October 26, 2019 (2) As at

October 27, 2018 (1) As at

January 26, 2019 (1) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 800 $ 1,278 $ - Accounts receivable 1,969 1,050 1,031 Income taxes refundable 372 389 440 Inventories 86,248 93,395 86,487 Prepaid expenses 2,147 1,976 1,976 Total current assets 91,536 98,088 89,934 Deposits 485 485 485 Property and equipment 16,903 23,374 21,648 Intangible assets 1,252 1,981 1,831 Right-of-use assets 74,322 - - $ 184,498 $ 123,928 $ 113,898 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ - $ - $ 489 Current portion of credit facility 55,084 11,418 19,093 Trade and other payables 18,725 18,447 20,437 Deferred revenue 1,485 2,549 2,402 Current portion of lease liabilities 32,323 - - Current portion of provision for onerous leases - 340 240 Current portion of long-term debt 15,965 - - Total current liabilities 123,582 32,754 42,661 Credit facility - 44,294 29,901 Long-term debt 14,164 29,484 29,684 Lease liabilities 64,794 - - Provision for onerous leases - 20 - Deferred lease credits - 6,791 6,490 First Preferred shares series 1 - 24,884 - Total liabilities 202,540 138,227 108,736 Shareholders' equity (deficiency) Share capital 73,573 47,967 73,573 Contributed surplus 15,354 14,131 14,132 Deficit (106,969 ) (76,397 ) (82,543 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficiency) (18,042 ) (14,299 ) 5,162 $ 184,498 $ 123,928 $ 113,898





(1) The Company has initially applied IFRS 16 as at January 27, 2019. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated. (2) See note 2, Going concern assumption, in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended October 26, 2019



NOTICE

The Company’s independent auditors have not performed a review of the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information) October 26, 2019 October 27, 2018 (1) October 26, 2019 October 27, 2018 (1) Sales $ 42,149 $ 45,099 $ 127,880 $ 139,496 Cost of sales and expenses Cost of sales 16,183 15,203 46,616 47,523 Selling and distribution 25,077 28,781 75,376 86,165 Administrative 4,493 5,433 13,505 16,551 45,753 49,417 135,497 150,239 Results from operating activities (3,604 ) (4,318 ) (7,617 ) (10,743 ) Finance costs 3,257 1,688 10,386 4,873 Accretion of First Preferred shares series 1 - 702 - 2,047 Loss before income taxes (6,861 ) (6,708 ) (18,003 ) (17,663 ) Income tax recovery - - - - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (6,861 ) $ (6,708 ) $ (18,003 ) $ (17,663 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.59 ) Diluted (0.23 ) (0.22 ) (0.60 ) (0.59 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding ('000) 29,964 29,964 29,964 29,964





(1) The Company has initially applied IFRS 16 as at January 27, 2019. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIENCY (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended (In thousands of Canadian dollars) October 26, 2019 October 27, 2018 (1) October 26, 2019 October 27, 2018 (1) SHARE CAPITAL $ 73,573 $ 47,967 $ 73,573 $ 47,967 CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS Balance, beginning of period $ 14,193 $ 14,125 $ 14,132 $ 9,600 Transitional adjustments on adoption of new accounting standards - - - 4,502 Adjusted balance, beginning of period 14,193 14,125 14,132 14,102 Fair value adjustment of long-term debt 1,160 - 1,221 - Stock-based compensation expense 1 6 1 29 Balance, end of period $ 15,354 $ 14,131 $ 15,354 $ 14,131 DEFICIT Balance, beginning of period $ (100,108 ) $ (69,689 ) $ (82,543 ) $ (57,367 ) Transitional adjustments on adoption of new accounting standards - - (6,423 ) (1,367 ) Adjusted balance, beginning of period (100,108 ) (69,689 ) (88,966 ) (58,734 ) Net loss (6,861 ) (6,708 ) (18,003 ) (17,663 ) Balance, end of period $ (106,969 ) $ (76,397 ) $ (106,969 ) $ (76,397 ) Total shareholders’ deficiency $ (18,042 ) $ (14,299 ) $ (18,042 ) $ (14,299 )





(1) The Company has initially applied IFRS 16 as at January 27, 2019. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended (In thousands of Canadian dollars) October 26, 2019 October 27, 2018 (1) October 26, 2019 October 27, 2018 (1) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (6,861 ) $ (6,708 ) $ (18,003 ) $ (17,663 ) Adjustments to determine net cash from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 7,690 2,039 23,787 6,553 Write-off and impairment of property and equipment - 156 41 272 Amortization of deferred lease credits - (430 ) - (1,165 ) Deferred lease credits 25 250 25 845 Stock-based compensation 1 6 1 29 Provision for onerous leases - (120 ) - (1,140 ) Finance costs 3,257 1,688 10,386 4,873 Accretion of First Preferred shares series 1 - 702 - 2,047 Interest paid (1,052 ) (1,069 ) (3,259 ) (3,121 ) 3,060 (3,486 ) 12,978 (8,470 ) Net change in non-cash working capital items related to operations (3,023 ) (5,074 ) (4,803 ) (4,427 ) Income taxes refunded - - 230 240 Cash flows related to operating activities 37 (8,560 ) 8,405 (12,657 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase in credit facility 8,967 10,706 5,811 16,890 Payment of lease liabilities (7,745 ) - (12,650 ) - Other finance costs (259 ) - (1,068 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt - - 1,000 - Cash flows related to financing activities 963 10,706 (6,907 ) 16,890 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment and intangible assets (159 ) (697 ) (209 ) (2,694 ) Cash flows related to investing activities (159 ) (697 ) (209 ) (2,694 ) Increase in cash 841 1,449 1,289 1,539 Bank indebtedness, beginning of period (41 ) (171 ) (489 ) (261 ) Cash, end of period $ 800 $ 1,278 $ 800 $ 1,278





(1) The Company has initially applied IFRS 16 as at January 27, 2019. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.



