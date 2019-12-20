PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Wins Planning Yard Contract Worth A Potential $453.4 Million

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a contract with a potential total value of $453.4 million for planning yard services in support of in-service Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Spruance-class destroyers. The contract includes options over a five-year period.



“This is another exciting opportunity for our shipbuilders to continue our 35 years of planning yard experience,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “We take pride in not only building state-of-the-art warships for the U.S. Navy, but also in caring for them while they are in active service. We look forward to utilizing our talent and resources to complete the work needed to return these cruisers to the fleet — modernized and fully capable.”

The planning yard design services contract will continue to provide the Ticonderoga-class cruiser and Spruance-class destroyer programs with post-delivery life-cycle support, which includes fleet modernization program planning, design engineering and modeling, logistics support, long-lead-time material support, and preventative and planned maintenance system item development and scheduling.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/ingalls-shipbuilding-aerial

Ingalls Shipbuilding is the sole awardee of this contract and the work will primarily take place in Pascagoula by designers, engineers, logisticians, planners, program managers and a variety of additional subject matter experts.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

