Jazz and Holiday Cheer in the Crossroads

Stanley Clarke and Mark Isham at a Jazz concert organized by the Church of Scientology at Winter Wonderland in the Crossroads Art District of Kansas City, Missouri

Bringing the community together, celebrating the holidays and enjoying a great jazz concert—it is all happening in the Crossroads, Kansas City.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter Wonderland, located at the Church of Scientology at the intersection of 18th and Grand, hosted an all-star jazz concert Tuesday night, December 17—a highpoint for jazz fans throughout the area.

First to perform was Kansas City’s own jazz band Max Groove Trio. Then internationally renowned Grammy Award-winning performers, Stanley Clarke and Mark Isham, took the stage.

They were accompanied by Grammy Award-winning pianist Ruslan Sirota and world-class tabla percussionists Salar Nader.

“I am honored to be asked to come out and play in Kansas City,” said Mark Isham. “This is a birthplace of jazz so it is extra special to be performing right here.”

“I love playing for people in this community in Kansas City and supporting a good cause,” said Stanley Clarke. “This was a great evening.”

The concert was part of a program to bring everyone together to celebrate what the holiday season stands for—goodwill, peace and a sense of community.

“Crossroads being all about the arts, a music event at Winter Wonderland is very fitting,” said Susanna Johansson, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology.

Hundreds came out to enjoy the music, held in the large heated tent. It was truly a special evening for all local jazz lovers.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City celebrated its grand opening November 2, 2019, in the Crossroads Art District of Kansas City, Missouri. Visitors are welcome to visit Winter Wonderland from now to Christmas Day, weeknights from 5 to 9 p.m. and weekends from noon to 6 p.m. Admission and all activities are free and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the safe family fun.

To learn more about Scientology, watch the Scientology Network or visit Scientology.org.



