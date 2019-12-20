LUST FOR LIFE WILL DONATE 10% OF ALL ONLINE SALES THROUGH JANUARY 1,2020 TO: THE MUSEUM OF JEWISH HERITAGE - A LIVING MEMORIAL TO THE HOLOCAUST.

/EIN News/ -- Teaneck, NJ, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Lust for Life, LLC (“Lust for Life”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (RNBW:OTCPink). In this season of gift giving we find it important to take a step back and remember to be thankful for what we have. This is a cause very near to our hearts because one of Lust for Life's owners, Steven Berend, is a Holocaust survivor. Steven and two of his three children feel incredibly blessed and humbled to be able to own and run this business together as a family and want to give back.

Through January 1, 2020 Lust For Life Shoes will be donating 10% of all web sales to the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York’s contribution to the global responsibility to never forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust.

The Museum protects the historical record and promotes understanding of Jewish heritage. It mobilizes memory to teach the dangers of intolerance and challenges visitors—including more than 60,000 schoolchildren a year—to let the painful lessons of the past guide them to envision a world worthy of their futures.

For more information on the Museum of Jewish Heritage go to: www.mjhnyc.org

About Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (RNBW:OTCPink) is a holding company for apparel lines with both direct to consumer and wholesale sales to national retail chains. Previously, the Company was focused on renewable energy projects, however, in August 2019, with the acquisition of Blind Faith Concepts, Inc., which holds 100% of Lust for Life, LLC, the Company’s management determined to shift operations to focus on apparel.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

IR Contact

Lust For Life Group

1086 Teaneck Road, Suite 3D,

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Phone: +1 (917) 434- 1566

Karen Berend

karenberend@thelflgroup.com

https://lustforlifeshoes.com/



