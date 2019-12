Fairfax Africa Completes $80 Million Revolving Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax Africa”) (TSX: FAH.U) is pleased to announce that it has completed an $80 million secured revolving demand credit facility with a syndicate of Canadian lenders.

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

