D3eSports Launches North American Flagship Experience Center at Audrain Automobile Museum

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – D3esports, a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), announces its new flagship North American D3eSports Experience Center at the Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport, Rhode Island.

Audrain Automobile Museum is proud to partner with D3ESports to integrate professional grade racing simulators into the museum’s gallery. Through iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, the museum looks forward to using these devices as educational tools with local STEM schools. Stay tuned as the museum plans to host professional driver test sessions, race nights and much more!

The virtual to real experience center features custom-built SIMxlr8 game pods use state-of-the-art three-screen simulator, complete with interactive steering wheel and pedals, and a real racing seat. The user has the opportunity to feel the rush of high-speed racing both in the virtual realm and on the race track.

“We’ve been so excited to get the Audrain D3esports Experience Center launched as our flagship North American property,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3esports. “We have been working for months to get the SIMs built for the Audrain location and get their staff trained. They look fantastic in the incredible setting of the Audrain Museum. At the Audrain they say it is more of an art museum than a car museum and they are right. The place is beautiful, and we are so proud to have this extraordinary site as a jewel of an Experience Center location.”

“Working with Simon and D3esports to become their North American Experience Center has helped us really step up our game in reaching out to the future generations of auto enthusiasts,” said the recently appointed Donald Osborne, CEO of Audrain LLC. “My background and passion of all things automotive, along with the goals of the Audrain Automobile Museum, is to create incredible automotive experiences for people who enjoy cars. Adding the D3esports Experience Center as a major feature in the Audrain is a perfect step to bridging the old and new for a virtual adventure for everyone.”

“The ability to mesh motorsport history and education is something that is very important to us,” added Dawson. “This D3esports Experience Center at the Audrain does just that. Additionally, being able to use a venue like the Audrain as a corporate experience and for corporate days, as well to add to both their and our membership programs, will be mutually beneficial. We also look forward to connecting professional drivers to this Experience Center hub.”

“We are offering our members the chance to try out the D3esports Experience Center for a limited time at no cost,” added Osborne. “We encourage everyone to come by the Audrain Automobile Museum, see our current exhibits and try their hand on these state-of the-art SIMs that are utilized by professional racing drivers worldwide to hone their racing skills. See how you rate against real racers in a virtual platform.”

As D3esports grows the virtual to real gaming platform in the motorsports industry, additional D3esports Experience Centers will continue to be launched around the globe.

For more information on either the Experience Center or purchase of the D3esports game pods, contact info@d3esports.com.

D3esports was founded in May 2018 and launched in July 2018 at Dave and Buster’s Houston flagship location. Through their D3 division, the company has extensive experience in real motorsports for over 40 years.

About the Audrain Automobile Museum

"More of an Art Museum than a Car Museum," the Audrain Automobile Museum celebrates the Machine Age, when art and automobiles came together. With access to more than 200 of the most remarkable and rare vehicles ever made, the museum takes pride in its ability to display automobiles from 1899 to modern day. Vehicles are chosen specifically and showcased based on ever-changing exhibition themes. By displaying 15-20 cars at a time, the museum gives patrons and enthusiasts of all ages a completely unique experience with each visit. For more information, visit www.audrainautomuseum.org.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (https://stemgencorp.com/), a Delaware corporation based in Angleton, Texas, is a virtual to real gaming platform in the motorsports industry.

