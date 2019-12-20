Brown & Brown, Inc. Board Members Chilton D. Varner and Toni Jennings Named to WomenInc. 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors List

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (“the Company”) announced today that Chilton D. Varner and Toni Jennings, who serve on the Company’s board of directors, have been named to WomenInc.’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors list. WomenInc. is a leading magazine dedicated to comprehensive coverage of women’s achievement in business and serves as a cultural catalyst for professional women.



Brown & Brown is proud to congratulate both Varner and Jennings, who have provided expertise and leadership that has directly contributed to the continued success of the organization. Varner has served on the Company’s board since 2004 and is also the current President for The United States Supreme Court Historical Society. Jennings, who has been on the board since 2007, is a former Florida Lieutenant Governor and is also a board member for Next Era Energy, Inc., Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., The Nemours Foundation, and the Foundation for Florida’s Future.

“Both Chilton and Toni have provided us with strategic, thoughtful guidance during a period of tremendous growth,” said J. Hyatt Brown, Chairman, Brown & Brown, Inc. “As we approach the start of our 81st year, we are incredibly grateful to have both of these dynamic professionals helping to lead our organization into the next chapter.”

As a top business magazine reporting on the successes of women, WomenInc.’s winter edition features a directory of more than 700 directors serving on the boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies and is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

The full 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors listing is available now online exclusively at womeninc.com/2019MICD. WomenInc.’s winter issue is available nationwide at Barnes & Noble and newsstands now.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown’s 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

