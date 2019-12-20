Agencies extend comment period for proposed rule to amend swap margin rules
December 20, 2019
Agencies extend comment period for proposed rule to amend swap margin rules
- Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
- Farm Credit Administration
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Federal Housing Finance Agency
- Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
For release at 3:30 p.m. EST
Five federal agencies today announced they will reopen and extend until January 23, 2020, the comment period on a proposal to change swap margin rules to facilitate the implementation of prudent risk management strategies at certain banks and swap entities.
The agencies extended the comment period to allow interested persons more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments, which were originally due by December 9, 2019.
