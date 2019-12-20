Agencies extend deadline on request for information on CAMELS rating system
December 20, 2019
Agencies extend deadline on request for information on CAMELS rating system
- Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
For release at 12:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that they will extend until February 28, 2020, the deadline on the request for information on their use of the Uniform Financial Institutions Rating System, also known as the CAMELS rating system.
The agencies extended the comment period to allow interested persons more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments, which were originally due by December 30, 2019.
