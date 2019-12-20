CARE.COM MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Care.com, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CRCM

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) to IAC/InterActiveCorp (“IAC”) for $15.00 per share is fair to Care.com shareholders. On behalf of Care.com shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



The Care.com merger investigation concerns whether Care.com and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Care.com shareholders; (2) determine whether IAC is underpaying for Care.com; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Care.com shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Care.com shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/care-com-inc-crcm-stock-merger-iac/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

