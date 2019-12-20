ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) announced today that Gary Muenster, Executive Vice President & CFO, will make a Company presentation on Tuesday, January 14, at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City. The presentation will highlight the Company’s operations.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website (www.escotechnologies.com) at approximately 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time. A replay will remain on the site through January 21. Visuals presented will also be available on the Company’s website by accessing the “Company Presentation” link.

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries; and, produces custom thermoformed packaging, pulp-based packaging, and specialty products for medical and commercial markets. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.

SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.

Kate Lowrey, Director of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277







