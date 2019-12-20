Atlantic Capital Names New Division Presidents

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital’s board of directors has elected Rich Oglesby, President, Atlanta Division, and Kurt Shreiner, President, Corporate Financial Services Division. “These promotions recognize Mr. Oglesby’s and Mr. Shreiner’s leadership in building a strong cultural foundation in our company and their significant contributions to Atlantic Capital’s growth and success. Both are founders of our company and have been my trusted partners in this venture since its inception,” says Doug Williams, Atlantic Capital President and CEO.



Since becoming General Banking Executive in late 2017, Rich has lead the Atlanta teams to a sharper focus on fueling client prosperity and has worked to establish a higher trajectory of growth in loans and deposits in the local market. Under his direction, teamwork has improved across the company. Rich has an insightful understanding of Atlantic Capital’s clients’ challenges and the breadth of banking experience and expertise to design thoughtful solutions to meet those challenges.

With creativity and entrepreneurial leadership, Kurt has developed SBA Lending, Franchise Finance, Payments and Fintech Banking, Financial Institutions, and Private Capital Solutions into key business lines for Atlantic Capital and has set the pace of growth for our company. Under his direction, Atlantic Capital has earned a reputation as a leading provider of corporate treasury management and transaction processing services.

Atlantic Capital is a 2019 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.4 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets services to small and mid-sized businesses with a focus on commercial and not-for-profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers, and affluent families and individuals.

Investor Relations:

Patrick T. Oakes

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050 Corporate Communications:

Ashley C. Carson

Executive Vice President

Corporate and Community Affairs

Email: Ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.