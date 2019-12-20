Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neoleukin”) (Nasdaq: NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the closing of its public offering of 10,263,750 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.40 per share, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,338,750 shares of common stock.The aggregate gross proceeds to Neoleukin, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Neoleukin, were approximately $86.2 million.



BofA Securities, Piper Jaffray and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity acted as lead manager for the offering.

The securities were offered by Neoleukin pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Piper Jaffray, Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@pjc.com; or Guggenheim Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Neoleukin, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed in its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

