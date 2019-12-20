Niclas Herle, Aerial Innovator, Helps Utility Companies Safely Clear Vegetation Surrounding Power Lines

MANATEE COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From heavy rainfall to powerful winds, inclement weather can wreak havoc on properties and communities. Even though Florida is generally sunny and warm, unburdened by the blizzards or snow-ins that plague its northern neighbors, residents are wary of what the season may have in store. Winter is hardly the worst for Floridians with hurricane season waiting in the wings. Fortunately, while we can’t predict, nor tame, the weather, citizens like Niclas “Nick” Herle are doing their part to make its effects a bit less damaging. Niclas Herle is the founder and CEO of Heli Aviation Florida, LLC, Heli Aviation Holding, LLC, Heli Aviation Holding II, LLC, Diamond Helicopters, LLC, AeroParts.com, LLC, and flyVENTURE, LLC. Among his numerous achievements, he developed and engineered a patented aerial saw to help utility companies clear vegetation surrounding power lines and other utility right-of-ways.The innovative technology reduces the risk of electric shock and fire. Nick Herle ’s concept involves suspending an enormous saw below a helicopter. Guided by precision flying, it could access areas around the utility lines that would otherwise be too difficult to safely access and clear of vegetation.When Niclas Herle initially introduced the idea to utility providers, the reaction was one of shock.“You want to do what with a helicopter?”, they asked.Nick Herle admits the idea may have sounded a bit bizarre. But he quickly proved its viability and success by putting it to practice.Today, about 10 utility providers across the Eastern United States use Herle’s concept, called the “Helisaw,” utilizing aerial saws carried by a fleet of seven aircraft. The present assembly is 20 feet long, consisting of eight blades 24 inches in diameter, Herle explained. The blades are attached to a square beam that houses the drive components. The entire configuration is powered by a gas engine at the top of the beam, controlled directly from the cockpit. Niclas Herle has long been ahead of the curve. At the age of 16, he founded his first company, which specialized in mobile radio services for companies, airports, aircraft, and public authorities. His objective was to make professional-grade radio communication accessible and affordable for all people and lower-income firms. His passion for radio communication quickly transitioned into his pursuit of aviation, a field he has been dedicated to since 2007.Whether it’s assisting utility companies in safely clearing vegetation or helping with disaster relief or search and rescue efforts, Nick Herle is constantly looking for ways to apply his passion for aviation to helping individuals, businesses, and communities to make the world a safer and better place.Learn more about Nick Herle via his website: https://nickherle.com/ or connect with him on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickherle/



