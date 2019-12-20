The New Bengtson Center Location Wins a Prestigious 2019 EIC Award

/EIN News/ -- Dr. Brad Bengtson and his team’s Michigan-area building received a top honor at the recent Excellence in Construction (EIC) awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Michigan is happy to announce that their collaborator, First Companies, Inc., was recently honored in the Associated Builders and Contractors’ Excellence in Construction program as the winner in the “New Construction $10-$25M category” for their New Vista project.



At the start of 2019, the practice relocated from the more crowded, downtown Grand Rapids area to their New Vista building at 2155 East Paris, Suite 100. Prior to the move, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brad Bengtson did extensive research, paying attention to the smallest details. He drew inspiration from his observations of other plastic surgery clinics and from advice given by international physicians and surgeons.

The new facility hosts rooms for a complete range of surgical and non-surgical procedures , aesthetic treatments, and spa services in one, convenient, and easily accessible location that is close to major highways and the airport.

The Bengtson Center teamed up with commercial real estate firm First Companies, which guided the practice through each step of the design and building process to make the vision of an advanced, entirely patient-focused facility a reality. Patients can now find everything they need in one expansive, meticulously planned location, fully equipped with top-of-the-line medical technology.

Rather than a receptionist, patients are greeted by a concierge upon arrival at The Bengtson Center. The East Paris Avenue practice features a drop-off canopy at the back for improved privacy, as well as a separate, private entrance and reception area for surgery patients.

The attractive, 18,000-square-foot, ground-level space provided the ideal setting to adjust for a growing company that has gone from 20 to 50 employees within the last few years. Its elegant design prioritizes patient comfort and maintaining the highest standard of service, with an upscale, residential atmosphere that feels more like a hotel or spa than a clinical setting.

Patients can enjoy an unparalleled experience in well-furnished spaces with relaxed, inviting décor. It has centralized work areas for staff, spa rooms, injection rooms, a makeup area, a men’s lounge, non-surgical treatment rooms, and a leading-edge surgical suite.

