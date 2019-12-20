Nature’s One Continued Commitment to Purity and Nutrition

/EIN News/ -- Lewis Center, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s One was invited and attended a summit sponsored by Dartmouth on the “Human Health Risks of Arsenic in the Environment.” The summit was hosted by Dartmouth College and MDI Biological Laboratory. At this summit, attendees applauded Nature’s One commitment to purity in its formulas. The summit was attended by representatives of the EPA, Consumer Reports, FDA, Industry and Academic scientists. It was a very productive summit for all in attendance dealing with the difficult subject of environmental toxins in our food and water supply.

Jay Highman, Founder, CEO & President of Nature’s One® states, “From the beginning, it was my guiding principle to use the purest ingredients for the ultimate benefit of a child’s development.” He continues, “Nature’s One achieves this by working to eliminate environmental toxins contaminating the food supply. This can only be accomplished by using carefully tested organic ingredients or natural filtration scientific methods.”

Independent laboratory testing conducted by Pure Market and now Healthy Baby Food Organization (healthybabyfood.org) confirmed Nature’s One highest purity achievements. Today, Baby’s Only Organic® Formulas meet the highest standards.

Mr. Highman also reminds, “We applaud these groups for testing metalloid content in baby foods and formulas, but also encourage testing for hidden contaminants in ingredients such as pesticides, glyphosates, hexane and synthetic sources for DHA, lutein or other fancy ingredient additives trying to assure consumers a formula is more like breast milk; instead these additives are making formulas less like natural breast milk.” These ingredients are typically synthetically derived, made from possible genetically engineered starter-materials, use neurotoxin hexane extraction processes and often have no long-term tolerance studies to support feeding them to babies. Nature’s One believes purity should be the highest priority after sound nutritional science.

About Nature’s One:

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first certified organic formula. The Baby’s Only Organic® brand is the only formula brand with certified organic DHA & ARA. Nature's One has spent nearly 23 years dedicating its resources to the research, development and sourcing of pure ingredients for children of all ages. Baby's Only Organic® Formulas are hallmarks for nutrition and purity. PediaSmart® complete organic nutritional beverages for children and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solutions are other Nature’s One products sold nationally through retail stores, online at NaturesOne.com and on Amazon.



Lisa Edwards Nature's One 740-548-0135 Lisa.Edwards@NaturesOne.com



