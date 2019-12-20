Emergent BioSolutions Board Members Dr. Sue Bailey and Dr. Kathryn C. Zoon Named Most Influential Corporate Directors

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that two members of its board of directors – Dr. Sue Bailey and Dr. Kathryn C. Zoon – have been recognized as WomenInc. magazine's 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors.



“Sue and Kathy are trailblazers in their fields and continue to positively impact public health through their service on Emergent’s Board and their personal endeavors,” said Fuad El-Hibri, executive chairman of the board of directors of Emergent BioSolutions. “The strength of our board lies in the exemplar backgrounds and diverse perspectives each of our members bring and we are fortunate to have Sue and Kathy as engaged and passionate contributors.”

“On behalf of the Emergent family, I would like to express our sincere congratulations to Sue and Kathy for this well-deserved and prestigious recognition,” said Robert G. Kramer Sr., president and CEO of Emergent BioSolutions. “Their expert guidance, leadership, thoughtful stewardship, and personal mission to make the world a safer and healthier place help propel the company towards achieving our mission – to protect and enhance life. We are so proud of this accolade to add to their many achievements.”

Dr. Bailey has served as a director since June 2007. She is an independent director and a member of the Compensation Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and Scientific Review Committee. Dr. Bailey served as a news analyst for NBC Universal, a media and entertainment company, from November 2001 to August 2006. Previously, Dr. Bailey served as Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs) and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Clinical Services). Dr. Bailey is a former faculty member at Georgetown Medical School and U.S. Navy officer, having achieved the rank of Lt. Commander, U.S. Navy Reserve.

Dr. Zoon has served as a director since October 2016. She is an independent director and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Scientific Review Committee, and Strategic Operations Committee. Dr. Zoon is currently a Scientist Emeritus with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Previously at NIAID/NIH she was the Chief of the Cytokine Biology Section, Director of the Division of Intramural Research, and Deputy Director for Planning and Development at the DIR. Dr. Zoon has also served as the Principal Deputy Director of the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute, and as the Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration. She has been a member of the National Academy of Medicine since 2002.

WomenInc. magazine is a cultural catalyst for professional women—a media platform that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about women. This issue also features a discussion with Katy Strei, Emergent’s executive vice president, human resources and corporate communications and chief human resources officer, on “Shaping a Diverse and Inclusive Culture” and how Emergent has opened the aperture in thinking creatively and broadly about diversity and inclusion.

The full WomenInc. Influential Corporate Directors listing is available online and the WomenInc.'s winter issue is available nationwide at Barnes & Noble and newsstands.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:

Robert G. Burrows

Vice President, Investor Relations

240-631-3280

BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Kieffer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

240-631-3391

KiefferL@ebsi.com



