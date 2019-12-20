Judge Goodwin Remands 52 Ethicon Transvaginal Mesh Cases to the States

Judge Goodwin remanded 52 cases from the Southern District of West Virginia Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) to the Federal Courts across the country.

It is time to get the most injured marching to the courthouse as they have waited too long...My clients suffer from catastrophic pelvic pain and they deserve justice.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Goodwin on December 19, 2019 remanded 52 cases from the Southern District of West Virginia Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) to the Federal Courts across the country, saying, “To promote the final resolution of these cases, it appears to the court the cases would be more expeditiously concluded in the venues from which they arise.”

Of the 39,616 cases in the Ethicon MDL, only 1,199 remain and 52 cases have been remanded to the states. Judge Goodwin further wrote, “Upon transfer, I urge the receiving court to immediately set these cases for trial without reopening discovery. Further discovery will only result in unjust delay. Extensive development of these cases over a period of years has made further action completely unnecessary.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and Certified Life Care Planner applauds the move by the Court, “It is time to get the most injured marching to the courthouse as they have waited too long. I would expect the federal courts across the country to allow limited discovery as it relates to medical care, future care needs, vocational loss, and economic loss as these change over time and that discovery is necessary for the jury to understand these issues fully at trial.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “I am pleased that the MDL closed its doors to new cases on June 21, 2018 as it cleared the path for severely injured women to have their cases directly filed in state or federal court in the state of implantation. My litigation team was the first to file a pudendal neuralgia case in January of 2019 in California outside the MDL. Since that time, we have filed no less than a dozen pudendal neuralgia cases or for other life-altering neurological injuries such as obturator neuralgia and ilioinguinal neuralgia all across the country against AMS, Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and Coloplast. We have named implanting physicians when necessary. My clients suffer from catastrophic pelvic pain and they deserve justice.”

The second wave of transvaginal mesh litigation will focus on women who suffer from disabling pain syndromes and injuries including pudendal neuralgia, complex regional pain syndrome, obturator neuralgia, and ilioinguinal neuralgia

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal (https://pudendalportal.lifecare123.com/) or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/. Click here for information regarding sling related complications: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

+1 800-761-9206



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.