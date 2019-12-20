AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA , December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning artist Victor Hardy , from Austin, Texas, showcases some of the comments received in response to his now-famous artwork.An award-winning artist and renowned attorney from Austin, Texas, Victor Hardy's work is adored by fans of miniature painting from around the world. After decades in the hobby, Hardy shines a spotlight on some of the comments received in response to his miniature painting masterpieces."Gorgeous, brilliant, an inspiration," says miniature painting fan Sanjay in response to one of Victor's most famous works. "I think Victor Hardy is astounding, and with his busy job and such, his artwork is a testament to his patience and skill," he adds.Another fan of the artist and attorney's work calls it sublime. "It's sublime," they suggest. "A two-dimensional picture won't adequately display how Victor's freehand blends together as you view pieces from different angles," adds the commenter. "His work," they go on, "without being melodramatic, represents a pinnacle reached by a true artist.""Marvelous!" suggests another commenter, echoing a similar sentiment to those expressed by hundreds of other fans of Victor's work. "There's nothing else I can say!" they add, seemingly unable to more accurately capture the wonder of Hardy's miniature painting masterpieces. Victor Hardy continues to hold the title for the most popular piece of miniature painting on the web's largest gallery of painted miniatures. The highest-ranked miniature of all time on the hobby's biggest and most well-established website, the artist and attorney couldn't be more proud. "It's an accolade of which I remain immensely proud," he explains, "especially having now held the title for more than a decade."An award-winning artist and seasoned attorney specializing in patent infringement litigation and investment, due diligence, and intellectual property law, in his spare time, Victor Hardy remains dedicated to the creation of his miniature painting masterpieces, exhibiting his work both online and in-person. "It all started in the early 1990s," he explains, "while I was completing my studies at university.""The rest, as they say," adds Hardy, wrapping up, "is history!" Attorney Victor Hardy is highly skilled in online and multimedia patent infringement litigation, liquidation proceedings, due diligence, intellectual property law, civil rights matters, class action discrimination lawsuits, and more. A Harvard Law School, University of Houston, and University of Texas Law School graduate from Austin, Texas, he today has more than 20 years of experience in high-stakes law. To learn more about the award-winning artist and renowned attorney, head to https://victorhardyattorney.com/



