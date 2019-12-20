Jeff Bogardo shares talent for racing

Distribution channels:

BETHLEHEM, PA, USA, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With upwards of 100 road races under his belt, Jeff Bogardo , from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, shares his passion for running and racing.From 5K and up, Jeff Bogardo, from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a decorated runner having now competed in more than 100 road races, achieving numerous awards and countless personal bests in the process. Passionate about sports since childhood, and playing in over 25 different tennis leagues, Bogardo reveals more about his first sporting love – running."I've always loved sports, and, in particular, running," explains Bogardo, a resident of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.Having now sailed through more than 100 successfully completed races, Bogardo has achieved countless increasingly impressive personal bests during his running career. "To have reached 100 successfully completed races marks something of a milestone for me," remarks the keen sportsman, who often races alongside his brother, who's also an avid runner.In recent years alone, Jeff Bogardo has competed in a huge number of races ranging from the Run for Life 5K in Easton, Pennsylvania, to the Rock n' Run 4 Kids 10K, held in Saucon Valley. A particularly memorable race, and a race of note for Bogardo, however, was the Delaware Dash Trail Run, hosted by Slate Belt YMCA. "The Delaware Dash Trail Run was a tough course," he reveals, "and I fell twice before finishing in fifth place overall, as well as second in my age category."In addition to his love of running and racing, keen sportsman Bogardo is a passionate tennis player, and, during the last two decades, has played in more than 25 different tennis leagues.Throughout his life, Jeff Bogardo has moved extensively across predominantly easternmost parts of the United States. Prior to moving to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Bogardo was a resident of New Jersey, his home state, for a number of years. Here, the keen runner and sportsman was employed by the Township of Chatham for almost a decade.Arriving in Pennsylvania, Bogardo took a role with Dun & Bradstreet, the commercial data, analytics, and insights company headquartered in Short Hills, close to his former residence in Millburn, New Jersey. "I was with Dun & Bradstreet for ten years, before my job was offshored," Bogardo explains. He then joined the City of Bethlehem's city council, where he worked for a further nine years."Outside of work, meanwhile, in my spare time, and further to running, racing, and indulging in my love of other sports, such as tennis, I also maintain a large garden at my residence," adds Bogardo, wrapping up, "with gardening being something else that I'm also extremely passionate about."Jeff Bogardo was born Jeffrey P. Bogardo in Hackensack, New Jersey. Young Bogardo grew up between Morris Plains, New Jersey; Miami, Florida; New Providence, New Jersey; and Birmingham, Alabama. As an adult, Jeff has lived in New Providence, Milburn, and Bridgewater, New Jersey, as well as Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he's now been a resident for more than two decades. Bogardo attended New Providence High School in Union County, New Jersey, and Shades Valley High School in Irondale, Alabama, before joining the ranks of Union County College in Cranford, New Jersey. He would later graduate from The Chubb Institute, having studied computer programming.CONTACT:Caroline HunterWeb Presence, LLC+1 7862338220



