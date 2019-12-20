PracticePro 365

Miller Grossbard Advisors, LLP Implements PracticePro 365 Practice Management Software

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PracticePro 365 announces the integration of its practice management software with Miller Grossbard Advisors, LLP (MGA), an Accounting Today Top 100 Firm, as well as an Inside Public Accounting Best of the Best Firms for over a decade. With this new, rapidly integrated system, MGA will have enhanced visibility and reporting via a single, centralized source of data.

Prior to implementing PracticePro 365, MGA’s workflow, reporting, marketing, and time and billing data resided in several different systems. For MGA, it meant jumping leaps and bounds to see the metrics of their practice in a meaningful manner.

“We do not look for software; we look for solutions,” said Michael Miller, Director of Operations for MGA. “There is a lot of effort that goes into a conversion of this magnitude. There was data from multiple systems that had to come together as one. The PracticePro 365 team understood these complexities and worked to help make the integration a successful experience.”

Since its launch in February of this year, PracticePro 365 has grown quickly. In addition to MGA, it’s now servicing CPA firms in multiple states including Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, Florida and Georgia who manage clients across more than a dozen verticals such as Healthcare, Technology, Real Estate, Oil and Gas, Government, Family Wealth Planning and Non-Profit.

“In today’s competitive landscape, CPA firms need solutions that are dynamic and can anticipate and adjust to their needs,” said Steve Templeton, Founder and CEO of PracticePro 365. “With the integration of PracticePro 365, MGA can now analyze data, maximize productivity, minimize waste and identify new business opportunities, all from a single source of truth.”

About PracticePro 365

PracticePro 365 is a practice management software for professional services firms. We combine deep industry and process expertise with custom software development, to enable growth and innovation for our clients. With over 30 years of experience in professional services, PracticePro 365 serves customers across all industries, providing them with the tools to optimize their resources, improve their cash flow and plan for the future, so they spend less time managing and more time growing their business. To learn more, visit us at www.practicepro365.com.



