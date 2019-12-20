Black Pepper Market Forecasts to 2024 by Product, Source, Form, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Pepper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global black pepper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



A thriving food and beverage industry across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing consumption of bakery and confectionery products along with ready-to-eat and fried foods has significantly enhanced the product demand. Garlic bread, cakes and chocolates are some of the key products in which black pepper is used to give a distinctive flavor. The trend of adding natural flavor enhancers to food products has also catalyzed the market growth.



Additionally, the growth of the cosmetics industry is also positively impacting the black pepper market. Due to its antibacterial and antioxidant properties, it is extensively used in the manufacturing of skin care products. Moreover, there has been an increase in health consciousness and awareness about the benefits of black pepper among consumers, which has led to its incorporation in the daily diet. Black pepper oil is also used by smokers to combat the excessive smoking habit as it aids in managing the nicotine cravings.



Other factors such as increasing manufacturing of essential oils, black pepper sprays and fragrances are further expected to drive the market growth.



