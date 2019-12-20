ImageWare Systems and Contactable Initiate Biometric Deployment for Africa's Largest Mobile Operator

Together, ImageWare Systems and Contactable enable biometric identity proofing and authentication for a global telecommunications company

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY ), a leader in mobile and cloud-based identity proofing and biometric authentication solutions, and its partner Contactable , a trusted identity-as-a-service provider, commenced biometric deployment in December providing one of the world’s largest mobile network operator’s customers a seamless and secure identity proofing and authentication experience.



The joint solution will verify and manage user digital identity and Know Your Customer compliance for their mobile money solution in South Africa. User identity assurance is crucial for this telecommunications company, which has merged telecom services with mobile financial services, allowing its customers to complete banking activities, such as the ability to transfer money utilizing their phones.

“The fusion of ImageWare’s biometric solutions and Contactable’s federated digital identity platform to satisfy this project is exciting,” said Jim Miller, ImageWare Systems Chairman and CEO. “Our Biometric Engine was developed with scalability in mind, and this project provides another great opportunity to showcase how quickly and reliably we can authenticate users despite the immense number of identities being verified. Contactable’s identity and ecosystem platform provides us the ability to utilize biometrics across the entire customer ecosystem managed on the Contactable platform.”

Shaun Strydom, CEO of Contactable, emphasizes, “Incorporating ImageWare’s secure yet easy-to-use multi-modal biometric authentication solutions is essential for the adoption and success of this identity authentication and regulatory compliance process.”

After the initial order was received earlier this month, ImageWare completed pre-production testing of its biometric identity proofing, authentication, and anti-spoofing platforms and will roll these out in 2020.

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor cloud-based authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare’s products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. ImageWare Systems, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Oregon, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. For a full list of ImageWare partnerships with other leading global brands such as ForgeRock, Fujitsu, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Verizon, and others, please visit https://www.iwsinc.com/partners/ . To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://www.iwsinc.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

