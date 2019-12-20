$8.6Bn Motion Sensor Market Outlook, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motion Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global motion sensor market was worth US$ 4.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 8.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2024.



Motion sensors find extensive application in security systems used in both commercial and residential sectors. An increasing number of theft and robbery cases have resulted in the need for security systems in homes, shopping malls, offices and banks. These systems send an alert message on sensing an intruder and can also be connected with smartphones, wearables and tablets for notifying in case of a security breach.



Additionally, the increasing demand for smartphones and tablets, along with a thriving interactive gaming industry, is also driving the market growth. Furthermore, motion sensors are also being incorporated in electrical appliances where they aid in energy saving by switching off the appliances in case of continued inactivity. Moreover, the rising disposable incomes along with rapid urbanization has resulted in the escalating employment of automated devices, such as hand dryers, doors and faucets, which is further driving the market.



Another growth-inducing factor is the widening applicability of motion sensors across industries such as automotive, aerospace and healthcare.



