AFCEA International Recognizes Exceptional Engagement
Organization honors individuals who support women and next generation in information technology field.
/EIN News/ -- Fairfax, Virginia, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its awards program, AFCEA International acknowledges individuals for their exemplary service to the government, military and industry sectors.
Women’s Appreciation Award
The award recognizes and honors AFCEA members, regardless of gender, who have gone above and beyond expectations to further the careers of women and support the association. The association’s Membership Committee in collaboration with Women in AFCEA and the Women Outreach Leaders chose the following individuals to receive this award for 2019:
Jane Brightwell
Vice President of Federal, International and RBOC
Walker and Associates
Jacqui Chard
Deputy Director for Defence and National Security
UK National Cyber Security Centre
Jennifer Greenwell
DHA Contract Program Manager
Sentek Global
Stephanie Hutch
Vice President of Strategic Planning
P3I Incorporated
Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award
The Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award recognizes and rewards exceptional performance in four areas: leadership and guidance for the Young AFCEAN program; superior technical achievement in the professional arena; a record of going above and beyond expectations at the local AFCEA chapter or regional level; and mentoring other Young AFCEANs. The 2019 winners are:
Joni Ahlers
Segue Technologies Inc.
Lauren Beward
Bravura Information Technology Systems Inc.
Maj. Philip Blanchard, ARNG
Hanscom Air Force Base
Jennifer Havenner
2nd Weather Support Squadron, U.S. Air Force
Master Sgt. Tanesha Lewis, USAF
AFLCMC Network Operations Division, BES
IT1 Samantha Gallagher, USN
Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific
Rachel McClain
JJR Solutions
1st Lt. Renee Morales, USAF
96th Communications Squadron
Marcus Neal
U.S. Special Operations Command/Jacobs Engineering Group
Tiffany Katarina Tong
Secure Innovations LLC
Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan White, USCG
U.S. Coast Guard
Regional Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award
Mallory L. Arnold
Future Skies Inc.
Maryland Region
Hillary Boyce
IntellecTechs
Virginia Region
Jake Bronstein
TEKsystems
Western Region
Kaitlin Bulavinetz
Hitachi Vantara
National Capital Region
Courtney Cashdollar
Connected Logistics
National Capital Region
Christopher Colón
Great Plains-Rocky Mountain Region
A1C Chance Crawford, USAF
Mid-South Region
Shawn Cressman
Texas Region
Billy Grill
Rebel Martech
Mid-West Region
Jennifer Hoover
NCI Inc.
National Capital Region
Master Sgt. Shamar V. Jones, USAF
690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron
Pacific Region
William Keller
Booz Allen Hamilton
New England-Upstate New York Region
Anders Klintäng
Combitech AB
Nordic Region
Flight Lt. Todd Lynes, RAF
U.K. Royal Air Force
Western Europe Region
Casey A. McCarthy
CACI International
National Capital Region
Kelly McCormack
Cambridge International Systems Inc.
Carolinas Region
Dr. Danny Sava
U.S. Special Operations Command/Jacobs Engineering Group
South Florida Region
Master Sgt. Heath Shepperd, USAF
U.S. Air Force
Southwest Region
Senior Airman Jacob Simpson, USAF
608th ACOMS
Texas Region
Richard Snyder
Adaptic
Maryland Region
Peter Walter
Capgemini Deutschland GmbH
Central Europe Region
Emerging Leadership Award
The Emerging Leadership Award is given for exceptional service to AFCEA at the local and/or international level. It is presented to individuals who have demonstrated continuous leadership in Young AFCEAN activities since winning the Distinguished Young AFCEAN award. This year, the award is being presented to:
Patrick Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton
Lexington-Concord Chapter
Alisha Kelly
Trace Systems Inc.
Northern Virginia Chapter
Laura Marion
Aperture Federal
South Carolina Low Country Chapter
Dr. Daniel Sowders
Broadleaf
Aberdeen Chapter
Additional information about the AFCEA International awards program is available online.
AFCEA is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international organization that operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents.
AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.
Maryann Lawlor AFCEA International (703) 631-6179 mlawlor@afcea.org
