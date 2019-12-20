Cubic Telecom named Niche Player in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report published by Gartner has named Cubic Telecom a Niche Player in its annual Magic Quadrant analysis. The 2019 Magic Quadrant comprises eighteen global IoT connectivity service providers and segments them into various categories based on feedback from customers, partners and in-depth interviews across internal departments.



Cubic Telecom manages over 2.5 million connected cars on a global scale and supports its clients’ specialized needs in multiple regional deployments.

Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom CEO said, “Our placement as Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a result of overall positive customer experience to date. We often collaborate closely with the clients we work with and in some cases, we influence their future IoT strategies. We are proud to outperform competitors in our ability to execute, particularly in Europe and North America.”

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services Worldwide report considers providers that bundle connectivity, technology and technology services which facilitate key business processes and related business outcomes.

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity management software supplier that offers mobility solutions powering connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), automotive and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 180 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Clients which also believe in this work include Arrival, Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths, e.GO and Skoda.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €100 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, the European Investment Bank, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

