Mirakl Bolsters Global Leadership Team with 4 New Marketplace Sales & Strategy Experts

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and PARIS and LONDON and MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirakl , the leading global marketplace solutions provider, today announced the addition of four veteran sales and marketplace strategy experts to its senior team. The move comes on the heels of a year of stellar growth and bolsters the company’s leadership as it ramps up to meet growing demand for its marketplace platform solutions.



Mirakl welcomed two seasoned sales executives to its global team: Brian Callahan as Executive Vice President of Sales – Americas/APAC and Brendan Walsh as Executive Vice President of Sales – EMEA. Retail digital commerce and data analytics expert Tzipi Avioz also joined Mirakl earlier this year as Executive Vice President of Customer Success – Americas and APAC. And, former Amazon Marketplace executive Luca Cassina was named Executive Vice President of Customer Success EMEA.

Callahan comes to Mirakl from Demandware (acquired by Salesforce in 2016 for $3 billion), where he joined as an early stage employee and stayed on for 12 years in multiple roles with increasing responsibility. His impressive track record and ability to scale will drive customer acquisition in the Mirakl sales organization and growth within target regions.

Walsh joins Mirakl from Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), where he led sales in EMEA for nearly seven years. Long-immersed in digital transformation, Walsh has been instrumental in driving the subscription model revolution that now powers the SaaS industry through Zuora’s industry-leading subscription billing platform. Part of the team who pioneered “ the greatest sales deck I’ve ever seen ,” according to strategic messaging expert Andy Raskin, Walsh’s hands-on experience in executing a team-based sales approach has proven to deliver high-value deals in industries known for long and complex sales cycles. In addition to Zuora, Walsh has a long track record of success working with recurring revenue businesses within the Oracle, Microsoft and HP ecosystems.

Once a Mirakl customer, Avioz implemented a Mirakl-powered Marketplace where she saw first-hand the strength of the company’s focus on customer success as a key differentiator. Avioz brings more than 20 years of experience in digital data analytics, executing large digital transformation projects and digital-focused customer success for retail. In addition to a decade with Woolworths as head of Digital Commerce & Contact Centres, she was most recently Technology & Operation Director for AMP, the leading independent wealth management company in Australia and New Zealand. Previously, she also served as the CIO for the Tiv Taam Group, an Israeli supermarket chain.

Cassina comes to Mirakl with over 20 years of experience in retail, eCommerce and digital payments. In his previous role as Fashion Marketplace Director, Amazon Europe (NASDAQ: AMZN), he spent over two years overseeing the Seller Services Team in all fashion and accessories categories, leading a multinational team in six countries. Previously, he held various senior leadership roles at PayPal over a decade, including Managing Director for Western Europe and General Manager for Northern, Central and Eastern Europe. He also spent five years in digital media as general manager at both Schibsted Classified Media and TalentManager.com.

“With these extremely talented strategists on board, Mirakl is even better positioned to help B2B and B2C organizations become leaders in the Platform Revolution,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, U.S. CEO and co-founder of Mirakl. “Bolstering our sales and customer success programs further differentiates Mirakl as the undisputed leader in marketplace solutions, with both the technology and expertise to help our customers drive growth by platforming their business.”

To learn more about Mirakl and the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, visit www.mirakl.com .

About Mirakl

Mirakl is powering the platform economy by providing the technology, expertise and partner ecosystem needed to launch an eCommerce marketplace. With the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, both B2B and B2C businesses can offer more, learn more and sell more: increase the number of products available for buyers, grow the lifetime value of customers, and anticipate buyer needs and preferences. Committed to ease of use, the Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key solution that’s easy to integrate into any eCommerce platform and Mirakl Catalog Manager makes managing product data quality simple at marketplace scale. Mirakl’s unmatched marketplace expertise is key to customers’ success. Mirakl employs a team of 60+ marketplace experts who help clients adopt best practices and client success provides critical long-term strategic guidance. Over 200 customers in 40 countries trust Mirakl’s proven technology and expertise including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Siemens, Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. and Walmart Mexico. For more information: www.mirakl.com

Media Contact:

Maya Pattison

Senior Director Marketing, Americas

maya.pattison@mirakl.com

+1-844-264-7255



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.