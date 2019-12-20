Global Electromedical Devices Market Analysis, 2017-2018 & 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electromedical Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers various devices available in the electromedical equipment market and potential application sectors across various end users. The electromedical equipment market is broken down by device type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each device and end user with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.

Surging development of modern diagnostic imaging devices along with rising demand for imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases are contributing to growth in the global electromedical devices market.

A shift toward minimally invasive procedures and rising adoption of hybrid operating rooms are also providing traction for the market. Secondary factors such as frequent promotion of the increasing number of surgical procedures and high growth in patient care devices are also driving the global electromedical devices market.



Rising demand for imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases is the main driver for the growth in the global electromedical devices market. Increased demand for medical imaging is noted due to its vast applications in cardiology and oncology. Heart valve replacement is the most common procedure in cardiology. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is one minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedure.



Positioning the new heart valve is a serious concern for surgeons. Due to the importance of positioning, surgeons prefer 3-D angiography imaging software to view the anatomy during placement of heart valves. As the number of heart surgeries increases across the globe, the use of 3-D medical imaging and surgical platforms is expected to increase over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.



Preference for minimally invasive procedures also calls for the adoption of electromedical devices. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, non-surgical procedures accounted for a 10% increase from 2015-2016. In 2015, the total number of non-surgical procedures were around 12 million, then 13.2 million in 2016.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional electromedical equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global electromedical equipment market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global electromedical equipment market.



The report includes:

An overview of global electromedical equipment market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Characterisation and quantification of electromedical equipment market based on device type, end user and region

Coverage of strategies adopted by key players, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and innovations within electromedical equipment industry

Information on regulatory framework, growth indicators and key decision supporting factors

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., Fujifilm Holding Corp., Ge Healthcare, Hitachi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare and Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Market Potential

Regulatory Framework

United States

Europe

India

Australia

China

Industry Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Rising Geriatric Populations

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures

Technological Advancements

Chapter 4 Global Electromedical Equipment Market by Device Type

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

X-ray Devices

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Surgical Devices

Chapter 5 Global Electromedical Equipment Market by End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Chapter 6 Global Electromedical Equipment Market by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Electromedical Equipment Industry Structure

Raw Material Suppliers

Quality

Terms and Conditions

Cost-Effective Components

Electromedical Equipment Manufacturing Process

Procurement of Raw Materials/Parts

Testing of Procured Products

Production of Remaining Parts/Raw Materials

Assembling

Product Testing

Distributors

End Users

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Collaborations, Partnerships and Alliances

Product Launches

Acquisitions and Expansions

Awards, FDA Approvals, Licenses and Certifications

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Japan Patent Analysis

European Patent Analysis

U.S. Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Abbott

B. Braun

Baxter International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Canon Medical Systems

Cardinal Health

Esaote S.p.A.

Fujifilm Holding Corp.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Shciller Amercas Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthcare

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

