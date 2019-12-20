Le Macaron: Franchise Profile, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Le Macaron: Franchise Profile" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this franchise profile report is precise and covers the company's background along with its present performance in the market. The major sections of the profile include: overview, products offered, recent developments and strategies are undertaken, challenges faced, business strategy and analysis, and financial information.

The report also includes revenue forecasts, presence of franchisee stores, market forecasts and key people of the company. The report concludes with any other important information about the company and key takeaways.



The report includes:

An overview of the franchise profile on Le Macaron Development LLC

Market estimation of revenue growth for Le Macaron for a period of five years from 2017 to 2023

Information on patents held by Le Macaron, pending approvals and copyrights

Assessment of approximate franchise expenditure, fees and entry cost required for a Le Macaron franchise and number of outlets across states and outside the U.S.

Description of business strategy, annual revenue, historic and forecast growth rates, recent developments, and key challenges

Le Macaron Development LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. The company has locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Hampshire, Texas and New York, North Carolina.



Le Macaron operates as a pastry shop. The company offers French gelatos, cakes, Macarons, French pastries, and several other products. The company also offers franchise options.



In 2009, the company started sharing Macarons with the America-based consumers and opened their first Le Macaron French Pastries. Owing to the frequent requests from customers to introduce a Le Macaron French Pastries pastry shop in their community, Le Macaron began franchising in 2012.



The company began offering franchises in 2012 and has grown to more than 50 locations across the U.S. since then. LeMacaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 in 2016, and in the Top 100, Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and held a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category.

Key Topics Covered



Background and Overview Food Menu Recent Development Challenges Trademarks Business Analysis Le Macaron Development LLC Outlets by Category Outlet Presence for Le Macaron Across States Financials Overall Revenue of Le Macaron Development LLC Growth Forecast: Revenue and Number of Restaurants Average Sales across Le Macaron Development LLC Franchise Cost Initial Fees Estimated Initial Investment Other Fees Key People

List of Tables

Table 1: Food Menu

Table 2: Registration on the United States Patent and Trademark Office's

Table 3: Number of Le Macaron Outlet in the U.S., Outlet Type, 2015-2018

Table 4: Growth in Number of Restaurants for Le Macaron, by Outlet Type, 2017-2023

Table 5: Average Yearly Sales, by Quartiles, 2017

Table 6: Estimated Initial Investment for Caf Shop

Table 7: Estimated Initial Investment for Mobile Cart

Table 8: Other Fees

List of Figures

Figure 1: Le Macaron Development LLC Outlets, by Category, as of April 27, 2018

Figure 2: Le Macaron Restaurants, by States, 2017-2019

Figure 3: Le Macaron Development LLC Annual Revenue, 2016 and 2017

Figure 4: Revenue Forecast for Le Macaron Development LLC, 2017-2023

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k15p79

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.